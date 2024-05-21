Franchise India's record-breaking Expo sets new global standards for franchising and retail

Franchise India’s 20th International Franchise and Retail Show concluded this weekend at Yashobhoomi, IICC, New Delhi, marking a resounding success for the franchising and retail industry. The two-day event, touted as the world's largest of its kind, drew over 500 franchisors, 40,000 potential investors, and 100+ industry leaders and speakers, showcasing diverse business opportunities across various sectors.

Major international brands including JD Weatherspoon, Bellacures, Easygym, Pitman UK Skill Institute, Noodle Box, and Sport Star Academy joined the expo, underscoring the event's global appeal. A key highlight was Reliance's announcement to unveil its franchise program for the first time, generating significant buzz amongst attendees.

"The goal of this expo is to bring together global brands and foster business prospects," said Gaurav Marya, Chairman of Franchise India Group. “India has a rich history of trade and entrepreneurship, and franchising has gained significant traction over the past decade. This expo provides a platform to connect investors with burgeoning opportunities."

The expo served as a comprehensive platform for buying, selling, and investing, with brands representing sectors like health & wellness, fashion & lifestyle, real estate, FMCG, automobiles, education, and startups. Attendees benefited from insightful discussions led by esteemed industry leaders, gaining valuable knowledge about the evolving franchise landscape.

The event also witnessed the launch of Palmonas, a new demi-fine jewellery brand by Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and Farah Khan Jewellers, adding a touch of glamour to the occasion.