Fresh COVID-19 wave in India: Total active cases top 5,000; Kerala, Maharashtra continue to remain hotspots

India's active Covid-19 cases have risen to 5,364 as of Friday, with 764 new cases and four deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. Kerala remains the most affected state, recording 192 new cases, followed by Maharashtra with 107 cases. This increase has prompted the central government to take action to manage the potential surge in cases.

Kerala continues to lead in new Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of infections in the southern state to 1,679.

Maharashtra reported 114 new Covid-19 cases, with significant numbers from Pune and Mumbai. The state's total cases since January now stand at 1,276, with an additional death raising the toll to 18. The state remains vigilant as it manages these figures.

Gujarat, following closely, registered 107 new infections, highlighting the need for ongoing monitoring and management in these regions.

Delhi has maintained a steadier count, reporting 30 new cases and no new deaths. The capital's total fatalities since January stand at seven, indicating a focus on containment and healthcare management strategies.

In Chhattisgarh, recent screenings for a new variant led to the detection of 50 new cases. This followed a mass testing effort of 1,183 individuals, demonstrating the state's proactive approach to monitoring.

Haryana reported 31 new cases, with the majority found in Gurugram and Faridabad. The state currently manages 87 active cases, ensuring local health facilities are ready for any increases.

To ensure healthcare systems are prepared, the central government has conducted mock drills at hospitals nationwide. These exercises are crucial in assessing the availability of resources like oxygen, ventilators, and essential medicines.

The government has directed all states to maintain readiness for a potential surge in Covid-19 cases, with a particular focus on ensuring adequate healthcare facilities and supplies are available. This comes as part of a broader strategy to manage the ongoing pandemic effectively.