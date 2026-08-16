Fresh low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal, IMD warns of extremely heavy rain in Odisha

The latest system comes just days after another low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on August 12. It later intensified into a depression and triggered heavy rain, worsening flooding in northern Odisha.

Fresh Low-Pressure Area

"A low-pressure area (LoPA) has formed over northwest and adjoining West Bengal-North Odisha coasts. It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and become more marked during the next 24 hours," the weather office said.

Under its influence, squally weather with winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is likely over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off the West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh, Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coasts from August 16 to 18.

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The IMD also forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha and Jharkhand over the next four days, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on August 17.

On Monday, extremely heavy rain is forecast in Odisha's Mayurbhanj and West Bengal's Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur.

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Flood Situation Remains Grim

The fresh weather system comes as six districts in Odisha face a flood situation. Around one lakh people have been evacuated to relief centres after their villages were inundated.

The situation remains grim in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar, news agency PTI reported, citing sources at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner.

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Flooding has affected around 2.70 lakh people across 503 villages in 52 blocks.

The floods have been triggered by rising water levels in the Baitarani, Brahmani, Salandi, Jalaka and Budhabalanga rivers and their tributaries.

The Subarnarekha, which had been rising, receded on Sunday morning. At Rajghat in Jaleswar, it was flowing at 9.21 metres, below its danger level of 10.36 metres.

(With inputs from PTI)