Flipkart Freedom Sale ends today : 6 phones under Rs 30,000 worth checking out

Must Read: India smartphone market hits five-year low: Phones under Rs 10,000 are fast disappearing

Motorola Edge 70: ₹27,999

The Motorola Edge 70 comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor clocked at up to 2.8GHz. You get 50MP + 50MP rear cameras and a 50MP front camera. The phone also features a 6.7-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme P4x 5G: ₹23,499

The Realme P4x 5G offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, powered by the Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor. It gets a 6.72-inch display and a 7,000mAh battery, along with 50MP + 2MP rear and 8MP front cameras.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G: ₹25,999

The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G packs 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. Its other highlights include a 6.7-inch display, 6,000mAh battery, 50MP + 5MP rear cameras and a 12MP front camera.

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vivo T5x 5G: ₹27,999

The vivo T5x 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, powered by the Dimensity 7400-Turbo. It has a 6.76-inch display, a 7,200mAh battery, 50MP + 2MP rear cameras and a 32MP selfie camera.

Must Read: Redmi K100 Pro, K100 Pro Max launched: Packs 9,070mAh battery, 185Hz display, and 200MP camera

Realme P4R 5G: ₹24,999

The Realme P4R 5G offers 6GB RAM and 256GB storage with the Dimensity 6300 processor. It features a 6.8-inch display, an 8,000mAh battery, a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G: ₹24,999

The vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G comes with 6GB RAM, 256GB storage and the Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. It packs a 6.74-inch display, a 6,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge, 50MP + 0.08MP rear cameras and a 5MP front camera.

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If you are shopping during the sale, remember that the listed prices can vary depending on the applicable bank, exchange and other promotional offers.