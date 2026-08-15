HDFC Bank, Axis, ICICI, Karur Vysya, Ujjivan SFB shares: What SBI Securities' Sunny Agrawal says

For investors seeking exposure to another Tier-1 private lender, Agrawal highlighted Axis Bank. He said the lender could continue to outperform going ahead.

On HDFC Bank, Agrawal said the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation, but a gradual recovery could take at least two to three quarters. He said investors with a slightly longer investment horizon can consider HDFC Bank, while those looking to build positions over the next three to six months can focus on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

Agrawal also favoured select mid-sized banks. He said Karur Vysya Bank delivered a solid set of numbers during the quarter and is likely to outperform going ahead.

Among small finance banks, Agrawal highlighted Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, which he said also posted a solid set of numbers in the first quarter (Q1 FY27).

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He put the fair value of Ujjivan SFB at around Rs 85 and said investors could consider allocating a small portion of their portfolios to the stock, keeping that price target in mind.