'Fresh muscle to India's nuclear deterrent': Top geostrategist hails Agni-Prime rail-based launch

Geostrategist Brahma Chellaney hailed India's successful test-firing of the Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launcher, calling it a significant boost to the country's nuclear deterrence.

"India's successful test of the nuclear-capable Agni Prime from a rail-mobile launcher underscores that the missile is now deployment-ready, adding fresh muscle to the country's nuclear deterrent," Chellaney wrote on X. "With a 2,000-kilometer reach, Agni Prime is not just a replacement for Agni 1 but a leap forward, borrowing the advanced technologies of the longer-range Agni 5 - next-generation motors, propellants, avionics and guidance."

Advertisement

He added: "Its canisterised design, with the warhead already mated, ensures rapid launch readiness — sending a clear signal to adversaries that India's second-strike capability is becoming faster, more survivable and more credible."

India’s successful test of the nuclear-capable Agni Prime from a rail-mobile launcher underscores that the missile is now deployment-ready, adding fresh muscle to the country’s nuclear deterrent. pic.twitter.com/ODfQD6HMPA



With a 2,000-kilometer reach, Agni Prime is not just a… — Dr. Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) September 25, 2025

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), carried out the "successful" launch of the 2,000-kilometer range Agni-Prime missile on Wednesday under a full operational scenario, the defence ministry said. The test was conducted from a specially designed rail-based mobile launcher system.

Advertisement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the launch put India in a select group of nations capable of deploying such a weapon system from its rail network. "This successful flight test has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities that have developed canisterised launch system from on the move rail network," Singh said.

The ministry said the launcher can move freely across the country without pre-conditions and allows short-reaction launches. The missile is equipped with state-of-the-art communication systems, independent launch features, and protection mechanisms. Its trajectory was tracked by multiple ground stations, with the ministry describing it as a "text book launch meeting all mission objectives."

The launch was witnessed by senior DRDO scientists and officers of the Strategic Forces Command. The road-mobile variant of Agni-Prime has already been inducted into service following a series of trials.

Advertisement

The test comes four-and-a-half months after the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan, underlining efforts to strengthen India's operational readiness.

