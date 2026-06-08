Fresh setback for Mamata: TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray quits Rajya Sabha, party

Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress on Monday, delivering another setback to Mamata Banerjee after the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

In his resignation statement, Ray said the electorate had delivered a decisive mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party and against what he described as the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule.

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"In the recently held election to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, the people have given huge mandate in favour of the Bhartiya Janata Party for the first time in the history of the state to put an end to 15-year anarchical rule of the Trinamool Congress arising out of widespread unbridled corruption, atrocities committed against women, abysmal failure in the field of health, education, industry, law and order, employment, etc.," Ray said.

He added that the newly elected government had already begun taking steps for the state's development and reconstruction in line with its election manifesto. "Meanwhile, the newly elected people's government has started taking initiatives for overall development and reconstruction of West Bengal as per its Election Manifesto," he said.

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Explaining his decision, Ray said he was stepping down in deference to the mandate delivered by voters.

"In respectful acceptance of this historic verdict of the people, I have resigned today from the Rajya Sabha (Council of States) as a member and also from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress," he said.

Ray's exit comes amid a deepening crisis within the Trinamool Congress. Mamata Banerjee has already seen a large section of her legislators break away, with 60 of the party's 80 MLAs backing a rival faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee.