From 6G to 2030 trade target, India and Finland upgrade bilateral relations

India and Finland elevated their bilateral relations to a “Strategic Partnership in Digitalization and Sustainability” during the visit of the President of Finland, with the two sides signing key agreements and outlining an ambitious roadmap for cooperation in trade, technology, sustainability and mobility.

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According to details released on Thursday, the visit resulted in multiple MoUs, renewals and announcements aimed at deepening engagement across sectors.

MoUs are as follows:

• MoU on Migration and Mobility Partnership

Finland has emerged as an important destination for Indian professionals, particularly in the technology and innovation sectors. The MoU on Migration and Mobility Partnership will facilitate the mobility of talent.

• Renewal of MoU on Environmental Cooperation

The renewal of the existing MoU signed in November 2020 encompasses key areas of collaboration that contribute to sustainability, including bioenergy and waste-to-energy solutions, power storage and flexible renewable energy systems, green hydrogen, as well as wind, solar and small hydro power.

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• MoU on cooperation in the field of statistics

The agreement aims to enhance mutual cooperation, exchange experiences and best practices, and strengthen collaboration in the field of official statistics.

Major announcements are as follows:

• Aim to double the present bilateral trade between India and Finland by 2030.

• Capitalising on the recently concluded India–EU FTA.

• Establishment of a cross-sectoral Joint Working Group on Digitalization

The group will advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies such as 5G, 6G, quantum communications, high-performance and quantum computing, and artificial intelligence.

• Creation of a Joint Task Force on 6G

This initiative will deepen cooperation in next-generation telecommunications technologies.

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• Greater connectivity of startup ecosystems through the Indo-Finland Startup Corridor

This includes active participation of Indian startups in Slush in Helsinki and Finnish startups in Startup Mahakumbh in New Delhi.

• Co-hosting of the World Circular Economy Forum in India in 2026

The event will be organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Finnish Innovation Fund SITRA.

• Establishment of a Consular Dialogue between the respective Foreign Ministries

This will help strengthen coordination on consular matters and people-to-people ties.