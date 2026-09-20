From air hostess training to a 12-tonne truck: How 25-year-old Neha Thakur became Himachal Pradesh’s first woman truck driver

According to a social media post, trucks have been part of Thakur’s life since childhood. Her father, Manoj Thakur, has been in the transport business for more than two decades, and she often travelled with him.

In one of her Instagram vlogs, Thakur recalled that her father used to drop her at school in a truck. She said she was fascinated by the vehicle from an early age.

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That fascination stayed with her even after she chose a very different career.

From aviation to truck driving

After graduation, Thakur moved to Chandigarh and trained as an air hostess. Her plans changed after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the aviation industry. She returned to her hometown and began training for another career.

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Truck driving required her to learn how to handle a heavy commercial vehicle, including its gears, clutch and brakes. She joined a driving school and obtained her Heavy Motor Vehicle licence in 2023, when she was 21.

Read the viral post here:

Her father, Manoj Thakur, supported her decision and helped her practise with the family truck, despite the criticism and scepticism surrounding a young woman choosing truck driving as a career.

Speaking to The Times of India, Neha said, "Main bas itna kehna chahti hoon ki agar kisi ladki ko kisi aise field mein jaana hai jo traditionally girls ke liye nahi maana jata, toh sirf log kya kahenge, is wajah se apne aap ko mat rokiye. Maine bhi apni journey mein challenges face kiye hain, lekin maine khud par trust kiya aur aage badhti rahi. Agar aapko kisi kaam mein interest hai, toh confidence ke saath usse kijiye aur apne sapne ko poora karne ki koshish kijiye."

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("I just want to say that if a girl wants to enter a field that is traditionally not considered suitable for women, she should not hold herself back just because of what people might say. I have also faced challenges in my journey, but I trusted myself and kept moving forward. If you are interested in something, pursue it with confidence and keep working towards making your dreams come true.")

Thakur’s early journeys were largely local. Gradually, she moved on to longer routes. Today, she drives a 12-tonne Tata truck and has been reported transporting construction material and farm produce across interstate routes. Some accounts say she covers hundreds of kilometres during her journeys.

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What life on the road looks like

Driving a truck through the hills can be demanding. Narrow mountain roads, fog, rain and difficult terrain require concentration and patience. Long journeys can also mean irregular meals, changing weather and nights away from home.

Thakur has also started documenting her journeys on social media. Her videos cover her daily routine, long-distance journeys and the practical aspects of handling a heavy vehicle.

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The videos gradually attracted a larger audience. Thakur has said that she eventually started receiving brand deals as her following grew. Reports published in 2026 put her YouTube following at more than 4.5 lakh, while her Instagram following has been reported at over 8 lakh.