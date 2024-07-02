From appeasements to scams: Top quotes from PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha

Amid chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ from the Treasury benches and protests from the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha lauded his party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections. While taking a jibe at the INDIA bloc, he said, "I understand the pain of some in the Opposition, as they were defeated despite their efforts to spread lies. It's a matter of pride that people chose us for a third term."

Before his Parliament speech, Modi spoke at the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) parliamentary party meeting. Modi's reply to the Parliament comes a day after Rahul Gandhi's fiery maiden speech as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Check the top 10 quotes from PM Modi here:

PM Modi welcomed first-time MPs to the House and praised their decorum, subtly criticizing the Opposition for their protests and chants over the past two days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his party and the NDA's victory in the "biggest elections in the world." He said, "I understand the pain of some in the Opposition, as they were defeated despite their efforts to spread lies. It's a matter of pride that people chose us for a third term."

In his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, PM Modi emphasized that putting India first is central to the Centre's policies and governance. He highlighted the NDA government's efforts against corruption and reiterated the slogan 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' (Together with all, development for all).

PM Modi said the BJP was elected in 2014 to overcome the problems of the previous government. “We have multiple achievements over the last ten years, but the most significant one was that the country came out of hopelessness and gained self-confidence,” PM Modi said.

Modi said that India is now respected on the world stage, adding that his government has helped the country and its people gain confidence. He stated, "A developed country means that every citizen has ample opportunities available."

PM Narendra Modi said, "The country has blessed us for our zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Today, India's credibility has increased across the world. The sole aim of our every policy, every decision, every action has been India first."

Modi highlighted that before 2014, there were scandals like coal scams and phone banking that tainted many. He emphasized that policies and work pace have transformed since then, leading India's banks to achieve record profits. He noted that previously, terrorists could strike freely, with governments not responding. Today, he stated, India strikes back with surgical and air strikes, ensuring security at home and teaching terrorists' backers a lesson. He underlined that every citizen now trusts India's resolve to safeguard its security.

PM Modi praised his government's initiatives and actions, noting that the Opposition failed to bring the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that Article 370 had deprived people of their rights. "People who now dance with the Constitution did not dare to apply it there. Security forces were stoned. People said nothing could happen. After abrogation of Article 370, stone pelting is over. People are trusting the Constitution, flag and democracy of India and voting in large numbers," he said.