From Belgaum to Belagavi: Congress rekindles Gandhian flame at 100-year milestone

Belagavi was transformed into a hub of political and historical significance on Thursday as Congress leaders convened to commemorate the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s presidency of the historic 1924 Congress session. The town, adorned with banners and symbols of Gandhi’s legacy, became the centre of a momentous event aimed at honouring the past while charting a path for the future.

Related Articles

A Historic Turning Point

The 1924 Congress session at Belgaum holds a unique place in India’s freedom struggle. It was the only time Mahatma Gandhi served as Congress president, a role he reluctantly took up to unify the party and heal internal rifts. The session came in the aftermath of the 1922 Chauri Chaura incident, which had led Gandhi to suspend the Non-Cooperation Movement, causing a split in the party between the Swarajists, led by Motilal Nehru and C.R. Das, and the no-changers who supported Gandhi’s vision of nonviolent resistance.

By presiding over the Belgaum session, Gandhi not only managed to bring warring factions together but also reinforced his commitment to nonviolence and grassroots empowerment. His leadership at the session laid the groundwork for the resumption of mass movements that would eventually culminate in India’s independence.

A Legacy Revisited

The two-day centenary event is not just about honouring Gandhi’s legacy but also a moment of introspection for the Congress. Senior leaders underscored the striking parallels between 1924 and today, noting that the party faced similar challenges then: the need for resurgence and reorganisation.

“This centenary is about rededicating ourselves to the values of Gandhiji and reaffirming our commitment to safeguarding the Constitution,” said a senior Congress leader. “Those who opposed Gandhi’s ideals are now attacking the Congress and the principles of democracy and equality enshrined in our Constitution.”

The opening day featured addresses by K.C. Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other senior leaders. The focus was on crafting a robust strategy for the Congress’s short- and medium-term goals, as the party looks to galvanise its organisation ahead of critical elections.

Taking to X, Venugopal underscored the need to double down on Congress strengths. "As the primary opposition to this fascist regime, it is our duty to continuously remind the people of India about how we are fighting on the right side of history, against those who seek to destroy the essential ethos of Indian democracy," he wrote.

We are all geared up for the two-day mega celebrations in Belagavi, as we commemorate the centennial anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi ji’s taking over of the INC Presidency.



Walking in his footsteps, we will be holding a Nava Satyagraha to reiterate our commitment to his… pic.twitter.com/qhYVLPsoCU — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) December 25, 2024

Symbolism and Strength

Friday will see another historic moment as a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, erected by the Karnataka government, is unveiled at Suvarna Soudha. This act of homage will be followed by a public meeting titled “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan,” a phrase that encapsulates the party’s commitment to Gandhi’s and Ambedkar’s ideals.

The meeting, where Rahul Gandhi and other leaders will address party workers and the public, is expected to serve as a rallying cry for unity and resistance against what the Congress describes as the current government’s “systematic assault” on democratic values.

A Gathering of Minds

The extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting brought together over 200 leaders, including permanent invitees, Pradesh Congress Committee members, and former chief ministers. Discussions covered a range of topics, from caste census debates to Home Minister Amit Shah’s controversial remarks about B.R. Ambedkar.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress’s communication head, summed up the significance of the event in a post on X:

“Mahatma Gandhi took over as President of Indian National Congress on Dec 26th, 1924—a 100 years ago at what was then called Belgaum, now Belgavi. It was a historic session. Today the Extended Working Committee is holding its Nava Satyagraha Baithak at that very same place. It will rededicate itself to protect, preserve, and promote Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy.”

Charting a Path Forward

As the Congress commemorates this milestone, the event is as much about looking ahead as it is about remembering the past. The 1924 session at Belgaum remains a powerful reminder of the role Gandhi played in uniting a fractured Congress, a challenge the party faces again today.

The centenary celebrations in Belagavi are not merely about nostalgia; they are a call to action. Just as Gandhi steered the party through tumultuous times, Congress leaders today seek to draw from his legacy to confront new challenges and uphold the ideals of democracy, equality, and nonviolence.