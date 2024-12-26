'It can't be a mistake': BJP blasts Congress over 'distorted map of India' at Belagavi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress over a 'distorted map of India' on all hoardings in Belagavi, where the grand old party is set to hold its CWC meeting. In a tweet, BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya attacked former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, saying it "can't be a mistake".

Malviya also alleged that Gandhi is the co-president of a George Soros-funded organisation, which has been pushing for Kashmiri Independence. "Sonia Gandhi, as co-president of the George Soros funded Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, which advocates Kashmiri Independence, is not a coincidence, but a firm belief of the Congress...," the BJP leader said.

At its Belagavi event, Malviya added, the Congress has put up a "distorted map" of India on all its hoardings, along with pictures of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Vadra, among others, showing Kashmir as part of Pakistan.

"It can't be a mistake. It is a statement. It is part of their appeasement politics, which believes Indian Muslims are more loyal to Pakistan than India," he said. "The Congress is the New Muslim League. It wants to break India, again."

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla also targeted the top leadership of the Congress, saying: "This is the 'Bharat todo, tukde-tukde' mindset of Congress, the manner in which they have put up distorted maps at the Belagavi event where they are showing J&K to be part of Pakistan and of China, this has something Congress has done time and again...Singing to Pakistan's tunes and handing over J&K to Pakistan has been agenda of Congress and today that mindset has been exposed once again."

The Congress is holding a two-day extended CWC session in Belagavi, Karnataka. Ahead of its extended CWC meeting, the Congress on Thursday said it will rededicate itself to protect, preserve, and promote Mahatma Gandhi's legacy which is under "systematic assault by the ideological brotherhood that fought him bitterly".

During the session, the Congress will decide on an action plan for the next year. The opposition party has asserted that the "insult" to B R Ambedkar by Home Minister Amit Shah will be taken up for deliberation at Belagavi and that there will be a "strong follow-up" on the issue.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Mahatma Gandhi took over as President of @INCIndia on Dec 26th, 1924 - 100 years ago at what was then called Belgaum, now Belgavi. It was a historic session...today the Extended Working Committee is holding its Nava Satyagraha Baithak at that very same place."

The extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on December 26 has been named 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' which would see two resolutions being passed. On December 27, a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally will be held in Belagavi.

About 200 leaders, including CWC members, permanent invitees, special invitees, central election committee members, Pradesh Congress Committee members, CLP leaders of the state, parliamentary party office bearers, and former party chief ministers will attend the "historic session".

At 2.30 pm on December 26, the 'Nav Satyagrah Baithak' will commence at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar and on December 27, the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan' rally will be held in Belagavi at 11.30 am.

(With inputs from PTI)

