AAP to urge INDIA parties to axe Congress from Opposition alliance. Here's why

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday urged the INDIA bloc to axe the grand old Congress party from the Opposition alliance. The reason for the AAP's grouse is the Congress' FIR against Kejriwal on charges of fraud and forgery.

The AAP is also likely to consult other parties that are part of the INDIA bloc on the same, India Today reported citing sources.

Related Articles

The AAP's move comes after senior Congress leader Ajay Maken's remarks against the party and Kejriwal. On Wednesday, Maken said that the Congress' decision to support the AAP in 2013 led to its decline in Delhi.

He also said that there is a need to rectify the mistake of aligning with the AAP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ajay Maken, who is the Delhi Congress president, further said that had the grand old party not helped Kejriwal form the government in 2013, Delhiites wouldn't have faced the kind of hardships that they went through.

Furthermore, Maken criticised Kejriwal, saying that the AAP came to power riding on the anti-corruption agitation and failed to set up the Janlokpal ombudsman in Punjab. He went onto say: "If there is one word to describe former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal here then it would be 'Farziwal'."

Besides this, the Congress has questioned AAP and Kejriwal on 2 schemes -- free treatment and ₹2,100 per month to women. The schemes were announced in view of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections 2025.

Moreover, former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit also attacked AAP and Kejriwal. Citing the conditions set out by the Supreme Court for his release from prison in the excise policy case, Dikshit said that Kejriwal is unfit for the CM post.

He explained that Kejriwal cannot sign files or go to the office, thus, the necessity of appointing Atishi as the CM. Dikshit is contesting against Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly constituency in the upcoming state polls. This contest is not just a political one but is also being seen as a means of settling scores against Kejriwal.

Delhi is scheduled to go to polls sometime in February 2025.