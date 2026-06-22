From BrahMos to Akashteer: UAE explores buying India's frontline defence systems

India and the United Arab Emirates are engaged in preliminary discussions over the possible export of Indian defence systems, including the BrahMos missile and the indigenous Akashteer air defence command-and-control system, sources told India Today TV on Monday.

The talks are understood to be at an early stage, with both sides exploring potential defence cooperation amid the UAE's growing focus on strengthening its security architecture.

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UAE explores new defence capabilities

According to sources, the UAE has expressed interest in India's BrahMos missile as well as the Akashteer system, which serves as an air defence command-and-control platform.

The UAE's interest comes at a time when Gulf countries are reassessing their security requirements following recent regional conflicts and evolving threats in West Asia.

Protection of critical maritime routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, is believed to be one of the factors driving the UAE's defence modernisation efforts, sources said.

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BrahMos among India's key export prospects

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BrahMos, jointly developed by India and Russia, is among the world's fastest operational supersonic cruise missiles. The missile can be launched from land, sea, and air platforms, making it one of India's most sought-after defence export products.

However, any export of the BrahMos missile to the UAE would require approval from Russia because of the joint development arrangement between the two countries.

India expands defence exports

The discussions come as India seeks to expand its defence exports and deepen strategic partnerships across the Gulf region.

Besides the UAE, several countries have shown interest in acquiring the BrahMos missile system, according to sources. These include Armenia, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Venezuela.

