India is stepping into the elite club of nations developing hypersonic weapons with DRDO’s ambitious Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV) programme, codenamed Project Dhvani. The system is being designed to travel at speeds above Mach 6 while remaining highly manoeuvrable — making it far harder to intercept than traditional ballistic missiles.

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What is Project Dhvani?

Project Dhvani is an indigenous Hypersonic Glide Vehicle being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Unlike a conventional ballistic missile that follows a predictable arc, an HGV is launched using a rocket booster and then glides through the atmosphere at hypersonic speed toward its target.

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The vehicle is expected to use an Agni-series ballistic missile booster during launch. Once boosted to high altitude, the glide vehicle separates and begins high-speed atmospheric manoeuvres.

Why hypersonic weapons matter

Hypersonic weapons are considered one of the most significant advances in modern warfare because of three main characteristics:

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Extreme speed — generally above Mach 6

Manoeuvrability — ability to change trajectory mid-flight

Low-altitude glide path — making detection and interception difficult

Traditional ballistic missiles can be tracked because their paths are relatively predictable. Hypersonic glide vehicles, however, can alter course during flight, complicating enemy missile defence calculations.

Expected capabilities of Dhvani

While DRDO has not officially disclosed complete specifications, defence reports and open-source assessments suggest:

A speed above Mach 5 means the system could travel faster than 6,000 km/h.

Technology behind Dhvani

DRDO’s hypersonic programme builds upon years of research under the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) initiative and scramjet propulsion experiments.

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Key technologies reportedly involved include:

Ultra-high temperature ceramic composites

Thermal protection systems

Wave-rider aerodynamic design

Advanced guidance systems

Reaction control systems

Scramjet-related research support

DRDO’s hypersonic technology roadmap also references work on wave-rider based hypersonic glide vehicle configuration and thermal protection systems.

How Dhvani Differs From BrahMos

Many people confuse hypersonic glide vehicles with cruise missiles like the BrahMos missile.

Here is the key difference:

Unlike cruise missiles that rely continuously on propulsion, most glide vehicles coast and manoeuvre after initial boost.

Why it is strategically important

When operationalised, Dhvani could significantly strengthen India’s strategic deterrence posture against adversaries with advanced missile defence systems.

Countries currently known to possess or actively deploy hypersonic weapons include:

United States Russia China

India’s entry into this group would mark a major leap in indigenous defence capability and long-range strike technology.

Has Dhvani been tested?

As of now, there has been no officially confirmed full-scale public flight test of Dhvani. However, multiple defence reports suggest:

Full-scale models were displayed at the “Vigyan Vaibhav” exhibition in Hyderabad in 2025

Ground validation and aerodynamic testing are underway

Maiden flight trials are expected around 2026

Induction timelines discussed in reports point to 2029-30

Project Dhvani reflects India’s broader push into next-generation strategic weapons that combine speed, survivability and precision.