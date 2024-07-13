From childhood love birds to soulmates: Anant Ambani ties knot with Radhika Merchant

In a dazzling display of wealth and glamour, Anant Ambani, the youngest heir of billionaire magnate Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, got married at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday.

Dubbed the 'Wedding of the Decade', the extravagant ceremony was a fusion of luxury, culture, and celebrity glamour. The guest list boasted several global luminaries, Bollywood A-listers, and esteemed political figures who graced the occasion.

International sensation Kim Kardashian, accompanied by her sister Khloe, Nigerian rap star Rema, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and eminent business moguls such as Amin Nasser of Saudi Aramco, Jay Lee of Samsung Electronics, and Emma Walmsley of GSK plc were among the distinguished guests in attendance.

Top Bollywood crop also graced the event, including superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, and Varun Dhawan, with many accompanied by their families. Notable Southern stars Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, and Mahesh Babu led the representation from the Southern film industry.

The fancy guest list of the event extended to the realm of cricket, with many Indian cricketing legends gracing the occasion. From Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni to contemporary stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav, the cricketing fraternity added their charm to the festivities.

Following the union of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, a series of celebrations are slated to take place:

'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13,

'Mangal Utsav' or the wedding reception on July 14

Reception party on July 15, all set to unfold in Mumbai.

The matrimonial journey of Nita and Mukesh Ambani's youngest scion commenced with a private puja ceremony at the illustrious Ambanis’ residence in Mumbai, Antilia, on June 29. This was followed by an array of pre-wedding rituals, including the 'mameru' ceremony, sangeet, haldi, and mehendi.

Ahead of their grand nuptials, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant treated their guests to two opulent pre-wedding festivities: a lavish cruise from Italy to France held from May 29 to June 1, and an extravagant pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar in March, attended by a blend of celebrities, sports personalities, and industrialists totaling 1,000 guests.

