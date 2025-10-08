'From dreams to runways, India soars higher...': Gautam Adani’s big message after PM Modi unveils Navi Mumbai airport

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday described the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) as “a symbol of Bharat’s aspirations”.

Taking to X, Adani wrote: “From blueprints to skylines, from dreams to runways, today India soars higher as Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport. My deepest gratitude to Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu ji and all the GoI-GoM officials for their steadfast support and partnership.”

He also thanked the thousands of workers and engineers involved in the project, saying, “Together, we have built more than an airport — we have built a symbol of Bharat’s aspirations.”

Adani’s post came shortly after Prime Minister Modi, joined by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, inaugurated the new facility on Wednesday morning.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the new airport marks a major step in India’s aviation growth. “Now Mumbai has a new airport, which will be Asia’s largest connectivity hub,” he said, calling the project a reflection of “Viksit Bharat.”

He added that the airport would strengthen trade links and benefit farmers. “With this new airport, farmers in Maharashtra will be connected to markets in the Middle East and Europe. This will attract investment and new businesses to the region,” Modi said.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also described the inauguration as a “grand moment” for Mumbai and announced that the airport will be named after Dinkar Balu Patil, who championed the cause of residents displaced during Navi Mumbai’s development.

Spread over 1,160 hectares, the ₹19,650 crore Navi Mumbai International Airport has been developed by the Adani Group in partnership with the City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). It is designed to be India’s first fully digital airport, offering paperless boarding, e-gates, real-time baggage tracking, and pre-booked parking through a dedicated app.

The terminal, designed by London-based Zaha Hadid Architects, draws inspiration from the lotus flower and features artwork that celebrates Maharashtra’s culture and heritage.

Among the airport’s sustainability features are an Automated People Mover connecting all terminals, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) storage facilities, and solar power generation of about 47 MW. Electric buses and a water taxi service will also connect passengers to the airport, making it India’s first to offer such a link.

Domestic flight operations are expected to start soon, while international services will begin by December 2025. Airlines including IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air are set to operate from the new hub, which will ultimately feature four terminals and two parallel runways.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is projected to generate 25,000 direct jobs and create opportunities for over 60,000 more through indirect employment. By 2036, the airport aims to provide over 100,000 jobs, positioning itself as a key driver of India’s aviation growth.