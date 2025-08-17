From Parliament to governorship: Here's all about CP Radhakrishnan, NDA’s pick for VP post

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has named Maharashtra Governor Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the post of Vice President of India.

With over four decades in politics and public life, Radhakrishnan’s career spans grassroots activism, parliamentary work, gubernatorial responsibilities, and leadership within the BJP.

Born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. His public life began early, starting as an RSS Swayamsevak before joining the Bharatiya Janasangh’s State Executive Committee in 1974.

Parliamentary career

Radhakrishnan entered national politics in 1998 as an MP from Coimbatore and was re-elected in 1999. He chaired the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Textiles and served on panels for PSUs and Finance. He was also part of the special parliamentary committee probing the Stock Exchange Scam. In 2004, he represented India at the UN General Assembly and was part of the country’s first parliamentary delegation to Taiwan.

State leadership

Between 2004 and 2007, he led the BJP in Tamil Nadu, spearheading a 19,000 km ‘Ratha Yatra’ across 93 days, raising issues such as river-linking, terrorism, a uniform civil code, untouchability, and drug abuse. He also led two Padayatras for public causes.

Later, as Chairman of the Coir Board in Kochi, he oversaw record exports worth ₹2,532 crore. From 2020 to 2022, he was BJP’s All-India in charge for Kerala.

Governor role

Appointed Jharkhand Governor in February 2023, Radhakrishnan travelled to all 24 districts within four months. He also held additional charge as Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry. On July 31, 2024, he was sworn in as Maharashtra Governor.

Beyond politics, he is a sports enthusiast, excelling in table tennis and long-distance running, with interests in cricket and volleyball. A widely travelled leader, he has visited several countries across Europe, Asia, and North America.