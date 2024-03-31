scorecardresearch
From releasing Kejriwal and Soren to EC intervention on ED & CBI: INDIA bloc makes 5 demands for free & fair Lok Sabha polls

From releasing Kejriwal and Soren to EC intervention on ED & CBI: INDIA bloc makes 5 demands for free & fair Lok Sabha polls

During the Maha Rally at Ramlila Maidan, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra outlined five demands put forth by the INDIA alliance.

She further claimed that 38 corporate groups donated Rs 2,004 crore to the BJP via electoral bonds.

During the Maha Rally at Ramlila Maidan, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra outlined five demands put forth by the INDIA alliance.

“INDIA Alliance has 5 demands. The Election Commission should ensure equal opportunity in the Lok Sabha elections. Second, the ECI should stop the forceful action against the opposition taken by the ED, CBI and IT. Third, Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal should be released immediately. Fourth, attempts to weaken the opposition financially should be stopped. Fifth, an SIT should be formed to investigate the funds raised by the BJP through electoral bonds," said Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday.

The Congress leader urged for the prompt release of prominent opposition figures Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, who have been arrested, to ensure their involvement in the democratic process. Additionally, she called for an end to any efforts to financially weaken political parties during the electoral period, ensuring their capacity to operate efficiently.

Following Supreme Court directives, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's fifth demand was the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate BJP's alleged involvement in cases of money laundering and extortion. In her speech, she reminded the ruling BJP, stating, "I believe they (BJP) are ensnared in an illusion."

During the rally, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stressed that the current assembly symbolized 'unity in diversity'.

"In our diverse landscape, unity prevails, which is the driving force behind organising this rally. The sole objective of this assembly is to forge unity among the opposition. The nation cannot prosper until we dismantle PM Modi and his ideology," said Kharge. The Congress chief further said, "Yesterday, I met BJP chief J.P. Nadda and conveyed that this election lacks fairness as our party funds have already been pilfered."

 

Published on: Mar 31, 2024, 4:50 PM IST
