From Riches to Renunciation: Gujarat couple donates Rs 200 cr to embrace monkhood

A Jain couple from Gujarat has captured headlines for their extraordinary decision to renounce their material wealth and pursue a life of spiritual devotion. Bhavesh Bhandari, a successful businessman from Himmatnagar, and his wife recently donated their entire fortune, estimated to be around Rs 200 crore, to charity.

The Bhandaris' decision to embrace asceticism is not an isolated one. Notably, their journey towards spiritual awakening seems to have been influenced by their children. In 2022, both their 19-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son chose to become Jain monks, following similar rituals of detachment from worldly possessions.

Bhandari, known for his contributions to the Jain community, was a prominent figure in the construction industry. The couple's act of charity involved distributing their wealth to various causes aligned with their faith. This included donations to Jain temples, educational institutions, and organizations supporting monks and nuns.

Once they take the pledge on April 22, the couple must cut off all family connections and give up all possessions. They will then embark on a barefoot journey across India, surviving solely on alms.

The Bhandari family, renowned for their wealth, has attracted widespread attention with their decision. They will be limited to owning only two white garments, a bowl for alms, and a "rajoharan," a white broom used by Jain monks to ensure non-violence. Their choice to embrace a life of simplicity echoes that of Bhavaralal Jain, who abandoned his billions to pursue a restrained lifestyle. Bhavaralal Jain, known for pioneering the micro-irrigation system in India, set a precedent for such transitions.

The Bhandari couple, along with 35 others, held a procession stretching four kilometers. They donated all their belongings, including mobile phones and air conditioners. Videos of the procession depict the couple riding atop a chariot, adorned in regal attire.

While the Bhandaris' decision might seem radical to some, it resonates with the core principles of Jainism, an Indian religion that emphasizes non-violence, asceticism, and liberation from the cycle of rebirth. Following the path of a Jain monk or nun often involves strict vows of non-possession, simple living, and rigorous self-discipline.

In Gujarat last year, a wealthy diamond merchant and his wife followed a similar path, inspired by their 12-year-old son who became a monk five years earlier. Interestingly, mirroring their son's initiation ceremony where he rode a Ferrari, the couple drove a Jaguar for their own initiation.

In 2017, a wealthy couple from Madhya Pradesh grabbed headlines when they donated Rs 100 crore and decided to become monks, leaving behind their three-year-old daughter. Sumit Rathore, 35, and his wife Anamika, 34, entrusted their daughter's care to her grandparents before embarking on their spiritual journey. Just before Sumit's initiation as a monk, the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR) requested a report from the authorities about the measures taken to ensure the future well-being of their daughter, who would no longer have a relationship with her parents as they pursued monastic life.