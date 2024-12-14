From rook to ruin: How a single blunder by Ding Liren helped D Gukesh make chess history

It was a move that changed everything. Ding Liren, the reigning world chess champion, played his rook to f2—a decision that would not only cost him the game but also his crown. Across the board, the teenage prodigy Gukesh stared in disbelief. Was it a trap? Was the champion bluffing?

When it became clear that Ding had indeed blundered, Gukesh leaned back, his expression a mix of shock and exhilaration. With over an hour on his clock compared to Ding’s dwindling nine minutes, the Indian teenager composed himself, took a sip of water, and prepared to claim the title.

Ding’s move offered his rook for exchange, seemingly innocuous at first. Gukesh captured it with his rook on b2, and Ding recaptured with his king. But this was no ordinary exchange. Ding’s remaining bishop, isolated on a8, became a liability. Gukesh’s next move forced a trade of bishops, leaving the Chinese champion with just a king and one pawn.

Meanwhile, Gukesh had two pawns and his king—enough to escort the pawns to promotion and ensure checkmate. The title was sealed.

“When he played rook to f2, I did not realise (that there was a win on the board). I was almost going to play rook to b3. But when I realised it, it was probably the best moment of my life,” said an emotional Gukesh.

This isn’t the first time the chess world has witnessed history hinge on a single mistake. In 1985, Garry Kasparov became the youngest world champion after Anatoly Karpov hesitated on a critical pawn push. Nearly 40 years later, another hesitation—and a reckless rook move—has crowned an even younger champion.

“I was totally in shock when I realised I had made a blunder,” said Ding at the post-match press conference. “It was not as dead a draw as yesterday. He had a bishop and a rook, so it was more tricky. I could have done better, but I have no regrets.”

Ding fought valiantly through 14 games, pushing the match toward tie-breaks where he had the advantage. But 55.Rf2 ended his reign in one reckless stroke.

For Gukesh, the victory was monumental. At just 17 years old, he has become the youngest world chess champion in history, cementing his place in the pantheon of chess greats.