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Vodafone Idea shares up 3%, Bharti Airtel falls: What TRAI's new rules say

Vodafone Idea shares up 3%, Bharti Airtel falls: What TRAI's new rules say

IDEA14.12(2.02%)

Following the development, Vodafone Idea shares were trading 3.46 per cent higher at Rs 14.32 apiece. Bharti Airtel Ltd was down 0.69 per cent at Rs 1,817.40. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 1:46 PM IST
Vodafone Idea shares up 3%, Bharti Airtel falls: What TRAI's new rules sayThe salient feature of the amendment is to mandate Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) with an appropriate reduction in tariff, exclusively for voice and SMS.

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd gained over 3 per cent in Tuesday's trade while those of Bharti Airtel Ltd were trading half-a-per cent lower after TRAI released Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026. The amendment addressed the shortage of affordable, short-duration Voice-and-SMS-only vouchers, suggesting providers must offer standalone voice and SMS plans for 30 days or less. Besides, plan renewals must happen on the same date each month.

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"The authority is of the view that such a tariff framework would sufficiently address consumer requirements. This amended regulation will provide low-income consumers with more options, allowing them to recharge according to their requirements and financial capacity. Overall, it will improve choices for consumers preferring not to use STVs bundled with data," TRAI said.

Following the development, Vodafone Idea shares were trading 3.46 per cent higher at Rs 14.32 apiece. Bharti Airtel Ltd was down 0.69 per cent at Rs 1,817.40.

The salient feature of the amendment is to mandate STVs (Special Tariff Vouchers) with an appropriate reduction in tariff, exclusively for voice and SMS, with validities corresponding to each validity period of 30 days and less than 30 days for STVs being offered for voice, SMS and data. The validity of such STVs shall be renewable on the same date of every month. If the date of renewal is not available in a particular month, the renewal date shall be the last date of that month.

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The amendment also mandates at least one STV with validity exceeding the above-mentioned 30-day and less-than-30-day periods, corresponding to the validity periods of STVs being offered for voice, SMS and data. 
 
TRAI said since the implementation of TCPR (Twelfth Amendment), 2024, the authority observed the limitation in the availability of Voice- and SMS-only STVs being offered by telecom service providers, where only a limited number of such STVs, concentrated on longer validities were being offered and making low-income consumers deprived of affordable shorter duration choices.

In order to address this concern, the draft TCPR (Thirteenth Amendment) consultation was issued. In response to the draft Amendment, a total of 1132 responses were received from stakeholders. Based on the responses received from the stakeholders and on its own analysis, TRAI has finalised the Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulation, 2026. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 1:46 PM IST
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