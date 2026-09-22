Vodafone Idea shares up 3%, Bharti Airtel falls: What TRAI's new rules say

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd gained over 3 per cent in Tuesday's trade while those of Bharti Airtel Ltd were trading half-a-per cent lower after TRAI released Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026. The amendment addressed the shortage of affordable, short-duration Voice-and-SMS-only vouchers, suggesting providers must offer standalone voice and SMS plans for 30 days or less. Besides, plan renewals must happen on the same date each month.
"The authority is of the view that such a tariff framework would sufficiently address consumer requirements. This amended regulation will provide low-income consumers with more options, allowing them to recharge according to their requirements and financial capacity. Overall, it will improve choices for consumers preferring not to use STVs bundled with data," TRAI said.