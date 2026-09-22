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Train delayed by 9 hours? Jharkhand consumer court orders Railways to pay passenger ₹35,000

Train delayed by 9 hours? Jharkhand consumer court orders Railways to pay passenger ₹35,000

The commission directed South Eastern Railway to pay ₹35,000 as compensation. The amount must be paid within 45 days from the date of the order.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 2:35 PM IST
Train delayed by 9 hours? Jharkhand consumer court orders Railways to pay passenger ₹35,000Railways fined ₹35,000 for 9-hour lateness.

A Jharkhand consumer commission has directed the railways to pay ₹35,000 to a passenger after his train reached its destination nearly nine hours late, holding that the delay amounted to a deficiency in service, The Indian Express reported.

The Seraikella-Kharsawan (formerly Seraikella) District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Jharkhand passed the order on September 2, 2026, in a complaint filed by Sanjay Kumar. He had booked two sleeper-class tickets on the Ispat Express for a journey from Tatanagar (Jamshedpur) to Sambalpur in September 2024.

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According to the commission’s records, the train ultimately reached Sambalpur—8 hours and 48 minutes—behind schedule.

MUST READ: Woman with confirmed train ticket arrested after stranger cancels reservation; Southern Railway told to pay Rs 2 lakh

“Deficiency in service”, harassment proved

In its order, the commission—headed by President Sunil Kumar Singh with members Pradeep Kumar Mishra and Sanju Shahi—observed that the complainant had established with “cogent and convincing evidence” that the late running of the train caused him physical, mental and financial harassment.

The panel rejected the railways’ objections on jurisdiction, alleged non-joinder of necessary parties, and the argument that no documentary proof of financial loss was produced. It held that prolonged delay itself, in these circumstances, constituted a deficiency in service under consumer law, making the passenger entitled to compensation.

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Compensation amount and deadline

The commission directed South Eastern Railway to pay ₹30,000 as compensation for harassment and an additional ₹5,000 towards litigation costs, taking the total payout to ₹35,000. The amount must be paid within 45 days from the date of the order. If the railways fail to pay within this period, the sum will carry interest at 12 per cent per annum from the date of the order until actual realisation and may be recovered through due process of law.

What this means for passengers

The case underscores that passengers can approach consumer forums for significant train delays even without submitting bills or vouchers to prove exact monetary loss, provided they can show harassment or inconvenience due to the delay.

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ALSO READ: Confirmed tickets, seats taken by railway staff: Court orders Railways to pay ₹20,000 after passengers travel standing

For similar grievances, individuals can contact their state consumer helpline or the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance in filing complaints.

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Published on: Sep 22, 2026 2:35 PM IST
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