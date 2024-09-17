From space initiatives to lakhpati didi: Amit Shah lauds NDA govt's achievements as it marks 100 days in office

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the "political stability" in India on Tuesday, commending the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's efforts over the past decade to foster national growth.

During a press briefing to mark the NDA's 100 days in office, Shah emphasised that the government is committed to steering the nation towards becoming a developed India. "Our government is on the path to building a developed India," he stated, highlighting the administration's dedication to progress.

Shah pointed to the government's initiatives in improving internal security over the last ten years, attributing its continued governance to the trust the electorate bestowed upon the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's introduction of the New Education Policy, which integrates both ancient and modern educational systems while promoting regional languages.

SPACE EXPLORATION

The administration's focus on space exploration has also drawn global acclaim, further solidifying India's position on the international stage. Shah underscored the importance of a robust foreign policy and numerous initiatives aimed at empowering youth and supporting the agricultural sector as key components of the government’s overarching strategy for national development.

LAKHPATI DIDI SCHEME

He revealed that under Modi's leadership, approximately 1.1 million women have benefited from the Lakhpati Didi scheme, exemplifying the government's commitment to socio-economic upliftment.

SEWA PAKHWADA

To celebrate the NDA's first 100 days of governance, coinciding with the Prime Minister's 74th birthday, the BJP has launched the 'Sewa Pakhwada' initiative, which will continue until October 2. This program aims to underscore the government's achievements and service to the community.

INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT

Shah also highlighted a significant surge in investments and notable infrastructural developments. The government has allocated an impressive Rs 15 lakh crore across various sectors, with Rs 3 lakh crore earmarked specifically for initiatives during the current term. Additionally, Rs 76,000 crore has been designated for development projects in Vardhaman, Maharashtra.

Infrastructure development remains a top priority, with new runways inaugurated at strategic airports in Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bihar, and other locations to enhance connectivity and spur regional economic growth. In Bengaluru, the metro project has seen considerable progress, reflecting the government’s commitment to modernizing urban transportation.