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From Vande Mataram to lake-named stands: Six historic firsts to mark Independence Day 2026

From Vande Mataram to lake-named stands: Six historic firsts to mark Independence Day 2026

Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the National Flag. The unfurling will be synchronised with a 21-Gun Salute delivered by gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), using indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 15, 2026 6:30 AM IST
From Vande Mataram to lake-named stands: Six historic firsts to mark Independence Day 2026The Prime Minister’s speech will be translated live into 22 Indian languages using the AI-based Digital India Bhashini app, ensuring the message reaches every citizen in their mother tongue. (File photo)

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi steps onto the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on August 15, 2026, to mark India's 80th Independence Day, the national ceremony will depart from tradition through a series of key additions and organizational shifts.

Commemorating 150 years of the National Song's enduring legacy while placing "Yuva Shakti" at the center of the nation's push toward Viksit Bharat by 2047, this year's celebrations feature six major firsts:

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  1. Formal Rendering of Vande Mataram: Mark 150 years of the National Song, "Vande Mataram" will be performed for the first time as an official part of the Red Fort Independence Day protocol, rendered by an Army band and sung across the grounds immediately following the flag hoisting and preceding the National Anthem. 
  2. Aerial Display Depicting Vande Mataram: During the ceremonial flower-petal shower by Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters, one helicopter will carry the National Flag while the second will fly a banner explicitly depicting "Vande Mataram." 
  3. Youth Formations on Gyanpath: Over 2,500 NCC cadets and MY Bharat volunteers seated along Gyanpath will physically form the words "Vande Mataram" opposite the ramparts, anchoring the theme of youth power in national development. 
  4. Renaming Enclosures After Indian Lakes: Replacing traditional VIP seating names, spectator enclosures have been named after prominent Indian lakes — such as Chilika, Pangong Tso, Vembanad, and Wular — to highlight water conservation and discard traditional VIP hierarchy. 
  5. Synchronised Nationwide Band Performances: Military and paramilitary bands are staging live public performances across 343 designated locations nationwide — including remote regions, border districts, and island territories — to extend the celebrations beyond the capital. 
  6. Post-Event Swachhata Plogging Drive: In an immediate departure from post-ceremony protocols, NCC cadets and MY Bharat volunteers will lead a systematic plogging and waste collection drive across the venue grounds as soon as the event concludes. 

The ceremonial proceedings begin upon the Prime Minister's arrival, where he will be received by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Rajesh Sethi, to the Prime Minister.

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The GoC will then conduct the Prime Minister to the Saluting Base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present a general salute to Narendra Modi, followed by an inspection of the Guard of Honour. Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the National Flag. The unfurling will be synchronised with a 21-Gun Salute delivered by gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), using indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns.

The Prime Minister’s speech will be translated live into 22 Indian languages using the AI-based Digital India Bhashini app, ensuring the message reaches every citizen in their mother tongue.

The ceremonial battery will be commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, with Naib Subedar Anuthosh Sarkar serving as the Gun Position Officer. Simultaneously, a National Flag Guard — comprising one officer and 32 Other Ranks each from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police — will present the Rashtriya Salute.

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Following the ceremony, the celebrations will continue across the country, with synchronized naval and local administration flag-hoisting events held across the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

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Published on: Aug 15, 2026 6:30 AM IST
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