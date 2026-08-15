From Vande Mataram to lake-named stands: Six historic firsts to mark Independence Day 2026

The ceremonial proceedings begin upon the Prime Minister's arrival, where he will be received by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Rajesh Sethi, to the Prime Minister.

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The GoC will then conduct the Prime Minister to the Saluting Base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present a general salute to Narendra Modi, followed by an inspection of the Guard of Honour. Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the National Flag. The unfurling will be synchronised with a 21-Gun Salute delivered by gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), using indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns.

The Prime Minister’s speech will be translated live into 22 Indian languages using the AI-based Digital India Bhashini app, ensuring the message reaches every citizen in their mother tongue.

The ceremonial battery will be commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, with Naib Subedar Anuthosh Sarkar serving as the Gun Position Officer. Simultaneously, a National Flag Guard — comprising one officer and 32 Other Ranks each from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police — will present the Rashtriya Salute.

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Following the ceremony, the celebrations will continue across the country, with synchronized naval and local administration flag-hoisting events held across the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.