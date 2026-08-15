Chicken’s neck gets 4th railway line: Why the Siliguri Corridor matters for India

The railway corridor was initially proposed for a third line, but the Ministry of Railways has now approved a fourth line as well. The additional capacity is expected to strengthen the movement of both passenger and freight traffic through the strategically important route.

Northeast Frontier Railway General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said the Malda-New Jalpaiguri section is a crucial rail corridor connecting the Northeast with other parts of the country. Given its strategic importance, the Railways is placing special emphasis on expanding capacity along the corridor.

The move is part of wider infrastructure expansion planned across the Katihar division, where rail authorities are also working on line-doubling and other capacity-enhancement projects.

Why is the Chicken’s Neck important?

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The Chicken’s Neck, or Siliguri Corridor, is a narrow strip of land in West Bengal, around 20-22 km wide, connecting the eight Northeastern states with the rest of mainland India.

The corridor is considered strategically important because it provides the key land link between the Northeast and the rest of the country. Expanding railway infrastructure through the corridor is therefore expected to strengthen national security, logistical resilience and regional trade, while also improving the movement of passengers and goods.

Underground rail project also planned

Another major infrastructure initiative in the region is the nearly 29-km double-line underground project between Tinmai Ghat and Bagdogra.

Plans for the underground rail stretch began in February, while Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had highlighted special plans for connectivity through the Chicken’s Neck corridor while outlining the Railway Ministry’s budget allocations for FY2026-27.

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Shrivastava said the projects, once completed, would bring a major transformation to the entire rail corridor and support more organised development in the area.

New Jalpaiguri station redevelopment

The Railways is also redeveloping New Jalpaiguri railway station, with the work progressing rapidly and scheduled for completion by April 2027.

Work on doubling the line in the Barsoi section is also underway, while infrastructure is being expanded across the Katihar division to handle rising passenger and freight traffic.

The Railways introduced 42 new trains on different routes during the previous year and provided around 250 additional stoppages to improve passenger convenience.

More trains planned for Northeast

The Northeast is also expected to see further expansion in train services. Railway authorities are working on plans to introduce new local train services from Jogbani, Radhikapur and Balurghat, which are expected to improve connectivity for passengers in border and remote areas.

The Northeast Frontier Railway network has also achieved 100% electrification, with work being accelerated to expand electric train operations.

There are also plans to extend Vande Bharat services beyond Guwahati to Tinsukia and Agartala, with services operating in both directions. The proposed expansion is aimed at providing faster and more comfortable rail travel for passengers in the Northeast.

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(With PTI inputs)