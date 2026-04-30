Fuel export duties reset from May 1: Diesel at ₹23/litre, ATF at ₹33, petrol stays duty-free

The government has revised export duties on key petroleum products for the next fortnight beginning May 1, 2026, as part of its ongoing effort to balance domestic availability with global market dynamics.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the export duty on diesel has been set at ₹23 per litre, comprising Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) of ₹23 and no Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC). For aviation turbine fuel (ATF), the export duty has been fixed at ₹33 per litre under SAED, while petrol exports will continue to attract zero duty.

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The latest revision follows a fortnightly review mechanism introduced after export levies on petrol, diesel and ATF were first imposed on March 27, 2026. The move was aimed at discouraging outbound shipments and ensuring adequate domestic supply in the backdrop of the West Asia crisis.

Officials said the duty rates are calibrated based on average international prices of crude oil and refined products during the review period. The previous revision had come into effect on April 11, 2026.

Importantly, there is no change in excise duties on petrol and diesel meant for domestic consumption, providing stability for local consumers despite fluctuations in global energy markets.

The government’s calibrated approach reflects a balancing act — shielding domestic supply while responding to evolving global price trends through periodic adjustments in export levies.