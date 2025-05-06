Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
Aeroflot plane from Bangkok to Moscow makes emergency landing in Delhi's IGI airport: Report

Aeroflot plane from Bangkok to Moscow makes emergency landing in Delhi's IGI airport: Report

There were around 425 passengers. All are safe

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 6, 2025 7:05 PM IST
Aeroflot plane from Bangkok to Moscow makes emergency landing in Delhi's IGI airport: ReportFumes in cabin force full emergency for Bangkok-Moscow Aeroflot flight in Delhi

A full emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday afternoon after an Aeroflot flight reported fumes inside the cabin mid-air.

"A full emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at around 3:50 pm for an Aeroflot flight SU 273 from Bangkok to Moscow as fumes reported in the cabin. There were around 425 passengers. All are safe," Delhi airport sources told news agency ANI.  

Advertisement

The aircraft, operating the flight SU273, was diverted to Delhi due to suspected fumes in the cabin, the source said. Aeroflot, a Russian carrier, could not be immediately contacted for comments.

The plane made an emergency landing at around 3.50 pm and there were more than 400 people onboard. The aircraft was a Boeing 777-300 ER, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Published on: May 6, 2025 6:56 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today