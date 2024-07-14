scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Gaurav Gogoi named Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha

Feedback

Gaurav Gogoi named Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha

Eight-time MP from Kerala Kodikunnil Suresh will be the party's chief whip. Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore and Kishanganj MP Mohammad Jawed will be the party's whips in the Lok Sabha

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP from Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP from Jorhat

Congress MP from Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi will be the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha and a letter about the decision has been sent to Speaker Om Birla. 

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla informing him about the appointment of the deputy leader, chief whip, and two whips for the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, AICC general secretary organization K C Venugopal said on X. 

Eight-time MP from Kerala Kodikunnil Suresh will be the party's chief whip. Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore and Kishanganj MP Mohammad Jawed will be the party's whips in the Lok Sabha, Venugopal said. 

Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. "Guided by LoP Rahul Gandhi ji, the Congress and INDIA parties will energetically champion the people's causes in the Lok Sabha," Venugopal said.

Gaurav Gogoi won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Jorhat. He defeated BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi in high-stakes battle. 

Published on: Jul 14, 2024, 3:21 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement