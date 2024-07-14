Gaurav Gogoi named Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha

Congress MP from Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi will be the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha and a letter about the decision has been sent to Speaker Om Birla.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla informing him about the appointment of the deputy leader, chief whip, and two whips for the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, AICC general secretary organization K C Venugopal said on X.

Eight-time MP from Kerala Kodikunnil Suresh will be the party's chief whip. Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore and Kishanganj MP Mohammad Jawed will be the party's whips in the Lok Sabha, Venugopal said.

Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. "Guided by LoP Rahul Gandhi ji, the Congress and INDIA parties will energetically champion the people's causes in the Lok Sabha," Venugopal said.

Gaurav Gogoi won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Jorhat. He defeated BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi in high-stakes battle.