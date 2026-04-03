Gautam Adani meets Yogi Adityanath: Big investment push for Uttar Pradesh’s $1 trillion dream

Industrialist Gautam Adani on Thursday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, signalling strong industry backing for the state's long-term economic ambitions.

Following the interaction, the Adani Group chairman took to social media to highlight the scale of Uttar Pradesh's growth roadmap, describing it as a transformative vision aimed at reshaping the state's economic trajectory.

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"Some visions reshape nations. Hearing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lay out the roadmap for Viksit Uttar Pradesh was an unforgettable moment. A USD 1 trillion economy by 2030. USD 6 trillion by 2047. This is a declaration of what UP is capable of becoming," Adani wrote on X.

Some visions reshape nations.



Hearing Chief Minister @myogiadityanath lay out the roadmap for Viksit Uttar Pradesh was an unforgettable moment. A $1 trillion economy by 2030. $6 trillion by 2047. This is a declaration of what UP is capable of becoming.



The Adani Group is proud… pic.twitter.com/3HeQfDtsXb — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) April 2, 2026

Focus on investment-led growth

Adani also outlined his group's role in supporting this expansion, indicating continued investments across multiple high-impact sectors.

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"The Adani Group is proud to contribute to UP's transformation through investments in key sectors such as power, defence, airports, logistics, industrial parks and data centres. We are here to help build that future," he added.

The roadmap shared by the Uttar Pradesh government aims to position the state as a major economic hub, with phased targets of reaching a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and scaling up significantly by 2047.

Temple visit in Ayodhya

Earlier in the day, Adani visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. He was accompanied by his wife Priti Adani, son Karan Adani and daughter-in-law Paridhi Adani during the visit.

(With inputs from PTI)