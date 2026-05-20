RBI announces $5 bn USD/INR swap auction to infuse long-term liquidity into banking system

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a USD 5 billion long-term USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auction to inject liquidity into the banking system, signaling continued efforts to ensure adequate funding support amid evolving market conditions. The move comes as liquidity management remains a key focus area for policymakers and financial markets.

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The central bank said the decision was taken after a review of “current and evolving liquidity conditions,” highlighting its intent to maintain stability in financial markets and support the broader economy through calibrated liquidity measures.

According to the RBI, the proposed swap auction will involve USD 5 billion with a tenor of three years, making it a longer-duration liquidity operation compared with shorter-term interventions used by the central bank in the past.

The auction is scheduled to take place on May 26, 2026, between 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM. Under the structure announced by RBI, the near-leg or spot settlement date will be May 29, 2026, while the far-leg maturity date has been fixed as May 29, 2029.

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How the USD/INR swap will operate

The swap mechanism works through a simple buy/sell arrangement from the RBI’s side. Participating banks will sell US dollars to the Reserve Bank and simultaneously agree to buy back the same amount of dollars after the completion of the three-year period.

Through this process, RBI injects rupee liquidity into the banking system while temporarily receiving foreign currency assets. Such operations are often used by central banks to influence liquidity conditions without directly altering policy rates.

Only Authorised Dealer Category-I (AD Category-I) banks will be eligible to participate in the auction.

Market participants will place bids based on the premium they are willing to pay to the RBI for the duration of the swap. The premium will be quoted in paisa terms with up to two decimal places.

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Unlike a uniform pricing system, RBI has chosen a multiple price auction mechanism, under which successful bidders will receive allocations at their respective quoted premium rates.

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Bid rules and flexibility

The RBI has prescribed a minimum bid size of USD 10 million, with further bids allowed in multiples of USD 1 million. Participants may submit multiple bids, although aggregate bids from a single institution cannot exceed the total notified auction amount.

For settlement, the first leg of the transaction will use the FBIL Reference Rate applicable on the auction date. RBI will credit rupee funds to successful bidders while banks transfer the corresponding US dollar amount.

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The central bank has also retained flexibility to accept or reject bids, partially allot offers or modify accepted quantities without assigning reasons.

The liquidity operation is expected to be closely tracked by market participants, as RBI actions in currency and liquidity management often influence money markets, banking system conditions and broader financial sentiment.