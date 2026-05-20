Exit IRB Infrastructure, NCC shares; pick Biocon stock: Trading and investment strategy

IRB Infrastructure Developers and NCC shares: Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers and NCC featured on the 'Daily Calls' show on BTTV on May 20, 2026. Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments replied to investors' and traders' queries on these stocks.

IRB Infrastructure Developers, NCC

Caller Sathyam from Keralam seeks advice on infra stocks. He is suffering huge losses in IRB Infrastructure Developers and NCC shares. Jain advises the caller to exit infra stocks and shift to Biocon. The pharma stock has seen a big breakout and will be able to recover losses for the caller from infra stocks.

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He does not recommend JSW Infra stock since he holds positions in the stock. Jain advises investors to prefer specialty chemical sector without mentioning any specific name.

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