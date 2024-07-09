Gautam Gambhir is Team India's new head coach, Jay Shah confirms

Former batsman Gautam Gambhir is the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Gambhir will replace outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid. A statement by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said: "It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close."

Shah expressed his confidence in Gambhir's leadership skills for Team India, noting his extensive knowledge of contemporary cricket strategies and his accomplished career in different capacities.

Shah posted on X: "The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey."

It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his… pic.twitter.com/bvXyP47kqJ — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 9, 2024

Earlier it was reported that Gambhir and WV Raman were two candidates for the top post. Both had gone through the interview process conducted by the Cricket Advisory Committee of Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik.

Gambhir's name was doing rounds for quite some time. The former left-handed cricketer was observed recording a farewell video for the Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium. This gesture marked the untimely conclusion of his second tenure with the team. During his time with the franchise, he played a pivotal role in leading them to victory in the IPL, breaking a decade-long championship drought.

Earlier in the day it was reported that IPL current champions Kolkata Knight Riders has made a proposition to Dravid for the post of the mentor. They are considering appointing him as a replacement for Gambhir as the next mentor for KKR in the upcoming season.