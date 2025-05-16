Gem and jewellery body push total freeze on Turkiye, Azerbaijan trade over national security stand

In a show of solidarity with Operation Sindoor, the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has called on the industry to suspend all business dealings with Turkiye and Azerbaijan. The appeal comes in response to Turkiye’s vocal support for Pakistan, a stance that has drawn strong criticism from Indian trade bodies amid rising national security concerns.

"The Indian gem and jewellery sector stands united in support of the nation. It is imperative that our industry sets a strong example by prioritising the country over commerce. We call upon every jeweller, manufacturer, trader, and wholesaler to stop all transactions with Turkiye and Azerbaijan," GJC chairman Rajesh Rokde said.

He underscored that this collective move is emblematic of the industry's firm commitment to national interest. “By halting trade, we send a clear message of unity and resolve, reinforcing our industry's role as a pillar of national pride. Let us unite as an industry to uphold these values, showcasing our resilience and loyalty to India's honour and security,” he added.

Earlier today, over 125 prominent trade leaders across India announced a comprehensive boycott of commercial, travel, and cultural ties with Turkiye and Azerbaijan. The decision followed a unanimous resolution passed at a national traders’ conference in New Delhi on May 16, in a direct response to the two nations’ alignment with Pakistan.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which hosted the event, extended its call to the Indian film industry, urging it to avoid shooting in Turkiye and Azerbaijan. The organisation cautioned that any commercial or cinematic projects undertaken in these countries could face significant backlash from the Indian public and business community.

“It is deeply unfortunate that Turkey and Azerbaijan, who have benefited from India’s goodwill, aid, and strategic support in times of distress, have now chosen to side with Pakistan — a country known globally for its support to terrorism. Their position not only hurts India’s sovereignty and national interest but also directly insults the sentiments of 140 crore Indians,” said CAIT Secretary General and MP Praveen Khandelwal.