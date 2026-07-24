'Non-negotiable': CJP holds firm on Pradhan's resignation as government seeks time till Saturday

The Cockroach Janta Party walked out of its second round of talks with the government on Thursday with two concessions in hand and one demand firmly unmet: the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The government, represented by Union Minister JP Nadda, has asked for time until Saturday afternoon to respond to that demand. The CJP has made clear it is not open to negotiation on the point.

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What was agreed, what wasn't

The meeting at the Constitution Club ran for nearly two hours. CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka told reporters afterwards that the government had expressed agreement on two fronts. "The government has expressed in-principle approval on the two demands of compensation (for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide) and withdrawal of FIRs, legal cases on students," he said.

On the central demand, the picture remained unclear. "The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the govt will remove him soon," Ranka said.

A third round of talks between CJP leaders and the government, again represented by Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, is scheduled for Saturday.

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The stakes

Pradhan's resignation has been the defining demand of the CJP's month-long protest campaign centred at Jantar Mantar. The movement turned volatile on July 20 when students attempting to march to Parliament were met with force. The CJP has since warned it will step up the agitation if the minister does not step down.