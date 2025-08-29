'Getting pretty weird now': Peter Navarro's post with PM Modi's image sparks online backlash 

A recent social media post by Peter Navarro, White House adviser, has sparked heated reactions online, especially among Indian social media users. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Navarro repeated his allegations that India is financing the Ukraine war.

While the rest of the thread was his garden-variety vitriol, the thread ended with an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in saffron robes with the words: "The road to peace in Ukraine runs through New Delhi." The dig has drawn considerable backlash from many who feel it is unwarranted.

9/ The Biden admin largely looked the other way at this madness.



President Trump is confronting it.



A 50% tariff—25% for unfair trade and 25% for national security—is a direct response.



If India, the world's largest democracy, wants to be treated like a strategic partner of… pic.twitter.com/XAt6aa4JLA — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) August 28, 2025

Social media backlash

Navarro's post did not go unnoticed, drawing widespread reactions from users on social media. One comment read, "Wow. Trump's Trade Advisor is now using Narendra Modi's meditation photograph in a tweet targeting India. These people are driving relations with India through the absolute mud."

Another user expressed a growing sense of discomfort, commenting, "Getting pretty weird now." The sentiment was echoed by others who criticised the American administration’s handling of India, noting the deteriorating quality of U.S.-India relations over such posts.

One of the most strongly worded reactions came from a critic who stated, "These guys have tanked 25 years of painstaking and bipartisan work to build productive U.S.-India relations." This response reflected the frustration of many who view Navarro's remarks as an affront to the delicate diplomacy between the two nations.

"The road to peace in Ukraine most certainly does not run through New Delhi," the user continued, highlighting the contradictions in U.S. foreign policy, especially given that President Donald Trump himself had previously engaged with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska just weeks before.



Navarro’s post and the growing tension

Navarro's social media thread laid out a sharp critique of India’s relationship with Russia, with the central accusation being that India’s purchase of discounted Russian oil is indirectly funding the Russian war on Ukraine. He outlined the dynamics in a series of points, focusing on the trade balance between the two countries, India's refusal to impose sanctions, and its continued purchases of Russian crude. "President Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian imports are now in effect," Navarro wrote, accusing India of supporting Russia’s war effort while benefiting from trade with the U.S.

His post also pointed to the expansion of Russian oil imports, which surged from less than 1% of India’s imports to over 30%. Navarro claims that the profits from this trade are funding Putin's war effort in Ukraine. The final blow came with Navarro's assertion that the road to peace in Ukraine runs through New Delhi, suggesting that India's actions are a direct impediment to peace.