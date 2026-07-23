India on Thursday successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the indigenous long-range surface-to-air missile (LRSAM) system, Project Kusha. The launch marks a significant milestone in the country's air defence programme.

The test was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

Advertisement

Must Watch: India’s Astra Mk2 Missile Production May Open To Private Firms | Defence Policy Shift Explained

Announcing the development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The DRDO has successfully conducted the maiden flight test of Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile Kusha today from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha."

The @DRDO_India has successfully conducted the maiden flight test of Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile Kusha today from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.



Kusha missile system is capable of neutralising wide variety of aerial threats including fighter jets,… pic.twitter.com/EceUgGM1HR — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 23, 2026

CAN TARGET MULTIPLE AERIAL THREATS

According to Singh, the Kusha missile system is capable of engaging a wide range of aerial threats.

Advertisement

"Kusha missile system is capable of neutralising wide variety of aerial threats including fighter jets, missiles, UAVs and large enemy aircrafts within a wide range and altitude envelope," he said.

Project Kusha is an indigenous long-range surface-to-air missile system developed by DRDO. It features three interceptor variants with strike ranges of 150 km, 250 km, and 350-400 km, providing India with a multi-layered air defence shield.

Don't Miss: Can China really take down 'Sudarshan Chakra'? PLA's latest bold claim against India's S-400

'ONLY A HANDFUL OF NATIONS HAVE THIS CAPABILITY'

Calling the successful trial a landmark achievement for India's defence research ecosystem, Singh said the programme places India among a select group of countries capable of developing such advanced systems.

Advertisement

"Today's successful test flight of Kusha marks an important milestone in Indian defence R&D. The capability in developing a long-range surface-to-air missile system is possessed only by a handful of nations," he said.

BOOST TO SELF-RELIANCE

The Defence Minister said the indigenous system would reduce India's dependence on imports while strengthening the country's air defence capabilities.

"This will also eliminate the import dependency for such systems and signifies a giant leap in air defence capability of the nation. I congratulate DRDO and other stakeholders for this achievement," Singh said.

