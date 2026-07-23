Infosys Q1 FY27 profit rises 12%; board names Ashiss Kumar Dash as Salil Parekh's successor

IT major Infosys Ltd on Thursday reported a 12.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter (Q1 FY27) and announced a leadership transition, appointing Ashiss Kumar Dash as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Designate to eventually succeed Salil Parekh.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,769 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 6,921 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Revenue from operations climbed 14 per cent YoY to Rs 48,211 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 42,279 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's operating expenses increased 17.9 per cent YoY to Rs 5,015 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 4,252 crore in the same period last year.

Commenting on the results, Infosys' outgoing CEO and MD Salil Parekh said, "AI momentum is now rapidly converting into revenue, which demonstrates how Infosys' differentiated enterprise AI value proposition is translating into consistent market share gains. Strong large deal wins, powered by Infosys Topaz, reinforce client confidence in our ability to be the strategic partner of choice for AI transformation driving tangible business value."

For FY27, Infosys kept its revenue growth guidance at 1.5-3 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms.

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As of June 30, 2026, Infosys' total employee strength stood at 3,28,062, compared with 3,28,594 in Q4 FY26 and 3,23,788 in Q1 FY26. Voluntary attrition (LTM – IT Services) stood at 13 per cent, against 12.6 per cent in the preceding quarter and 14.4 per cent a year ago.

Separately, the Infosys board approved the appointment of Dash as CEO Designate effective immediately.

Dash will serve as CEO Designate until March 31, 2027. The board also approved its intention to appoint him as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director with effect from April 1, 2027, subject to the fulfilment of all statutory requirements.

Dash, currently the global head of a diverse business portfolio comprising multiple industry verticals, is slated to succeed Parekh after the completion of the latter's second term. Parekh is scheduled to step down on April 1, 2027, after serving as Infosys' CEO and MD for more than nine years.

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The announcements were released after market hours on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Infosys shares shed 0.05 per cent to settle at Rs 1,051.80 on BSE.