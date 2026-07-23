Bangalore-based IT major Infosys has named company veteran Ashiss Kumar Dash as its CEO-designate, marking the beginning of a planned leadership transition at India's second-largest IT services company. Dash will succeed Salil Parekh as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director from April 1, 2027, after Parekh completes his nine-year tenure.

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Dash currently serves as the global head of a diversified business portfolio spanning more than 12 industry verticals. Having spent over three decades at Infosys, he has held a range of leadership roles across delivery, operations and business management, helping drive the company's digital transformation initiatives.

According to Infosys, Dash is responsible for leading businesses that serve Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises across industries. His current role focuses on shaping digital transformation strategies through the adoption of emerging technologies, while also driving revenue growth and operational excellence.

The company said Dash has been instrumental in institutionalising innovation, AI-led transformation and the future of work within his teams. His portfolio includes oversight of multiple industry verticals, making him one of the company's most experienced business leaders.

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Beyond Infosys, Dash is actively involved in global discussions on sustainability, energy transition and technology. He has contributed to forums such as the World Economic Forum and the United Nations' Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance. He also represented Infosys at the B20 Summit 2023, the official G20 business engagement forum.

Dash serves on the boards of several Infosys-owned companies and technology businesses, including Health Sigma, Simplus, Blue Acorn iCi and Infosys Public Services. He is also a trustee of Infosys Foundation USA, which works to expand access to computer science education and digital skills for students and educators across the United States.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, Dash has also completed the Global Leadership Program at Stanford University. Based in Los Angeles, he is an avid reader and enjoys running, swimming and practising mindfulness.

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Salil Parekh's nine-year tenure

Dash will take over from Salil Parekh, who has served as Infosys CEO since January 2018. During his tenure, Parekh led the company's transformation into a leading digital, cloud and artificial intelligence services provider while strengthening its market position globally. Infosys has remained among the top performers in shareholder returns during his leadership, while also improving client satisfaction and employee engagement, according to the company.

Before joining Infosys, Parekh spent around 25 years at Capgemini, where he served on the management board after the acquisition of Ernst & Young's consulting practice. He has also been recognised with several awards as a leading CEO. An IIT Bombay graduate, Parekh holds master's degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University.

Parekh was also the highest-paid CEO among India's top IT companies in FY26, earning Rs 82.6 crore, according to Infosys' annual report. His compensation included a fixed salary, variable pay and gains from exercised stock options and restricted stock units.

The announcement provides a long transition period before Dash formally assumes the top role in April 2027. With the appointment of a long-serving insider, Infosys is signalling leadership continuity as it enters its next phase of growth, with artificial intelligence, cloud adoption and enterprise digital transformation expected to remain key strategic priorities.