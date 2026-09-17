GIFT City jumps from 46th to 37th in Global Financial Centres Index, enters top 15 in Asia-Pacific

GIFT City has also recorded an improvement in its global FinTech ranking. It moved up three places to 26th globally in GFCI 40, compared with 29th in the previous edition. The GFCI report assesses 115 financial centres on their FinTech offering and identifies factors such as an innovation-supporting ecosystem, access to finance, skilled talent, regulatory environment and ICT infrastructure as important elements of a competitive FinTech centre.

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The report has further featured GIFT City among the 15 financial centres expected to become more significant over the next two to three years. This assessment is based on mentions by respondents to the GFCI survey.

According to the media release, the improvement in GIFT City’s overall and FinTech rankings reflects the continued expansion of its financial services ecosystem and closer integration of finance, technology and innovation.

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GIFT City said it will focus on deepening market participation, strengthening international connectivity and developing capabilities to support increasingly sophisticated cross-border financial activity.

The GFCI 40 report also highlights several priority areas for financial centres over the next five years. These include digital infrastructure such as cloud services, data connectivity and cybersecurity resilience, attracting FinTech and digital asset businesses, strengthening anti-money laundering and financial crime frameworks, and deepening capital markets.

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The Global Financial Centres Index combines assessments from financial-sector respondents with quantitative instrumental factors. GFCI 40 is based on 144 instrumental factors, 39,531 assessments and responses from 6,147 participants to the GFCI online questionnaire.

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GIFT City is positioned as a global financial and IT services hub, offering office and residential spaces alongside educational, healthcare, hospitality, retail and recreational facilities. The city also features infrastructure such as a District Cooling System, Automated Waste Collection System and Utility Tunnel.