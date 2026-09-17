'Less than 20% employees affected': Adidas denies reports of 50% job cuts at India Tech Hub

Here's what the company said

As part of our ongoing efforts to align our operating model with the evolving needs of the business, we have made the difficult decision to reduce a number of roles within our Technology organization in India. These changes are intended to simplify parts of our organization, strengthen critical capabilities, and position adidas for long-term success in a rapidly evolving business and technology environment.

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We are deeply grateful to our colleagues for their many contributions to adidas. We are committed to supporting affected employees with care, respect, and appropriate transition assistance during this time. India remains a strategically important market for adidas, and our Technology Hub continues to play a critical role in enabling the company's growth, innovation, and digital transformation ambitions.

The impact of these changes is less than 20% of our India Technology organization. We continue to invest in strategic capabilities and have several open roles across the organisation. Affected employees are encouraged to explore these opportunities as we build the skills and expertise needed for the future.

Adidas India Tech Hub layoffs

Software engineers, data scientists, and data engineers were among the hardest hit, Wocult reported. The report stated that employees reportedly received the information about layoffs during a townhall on September 15, following which those affected were divided into two groups.

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While some of them received exit letters on the same day, others were asked to stay till December to complete handovers at other tech hubs while looking for another role. It further stated that those unable to secure another role by then have been told that December 15 is their last working day.