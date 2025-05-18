'Goa is now more of a yog bhoomi': CM Pramod Sawant says tourists now come for temples and culture

Goa is redefining its image from a beach paradise to a cultural and spiritual destination, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday, highlighting a growing shift in the state's tourism narrative. “In the past, people visited Goa to witness sun, sand, and sea. That has changed now. Tourists are arriving here to experience our rich culture and grand temples,” Sawant said at the ‘Sanatan Rashtra Shankhnad Mahotsav’ in Ponda, as reported by PTI.

Sawant noted that the temples of Goa are not under government control, but are maintained by local communities, who continue to uphold centuries-old customs and traditions. “The government has no involvement in the management of the temples in the state,” he added. According to the chief minister, Goa is now more of a “yog bhoomi” (land of devotion and yoga) and “go-mata bhoomi” (land of cows) than a “bhog bhoomi” (land of pleasure).

He praised the Sanatan Sanstha, headquartered in Ramnathi village, for “making people spiritually conscious” and promoting Sanatan Dharma across platforms. “People have started coming to Goa for spiritual experiences,” he said, while addressing the 83rd birth anniversary of the Sanstha’s founder, Jayant Athavale.

Referring to Goa’s mythological roots, Sawant recalled the legend of Lord Parashuram creating the state by shooting an arrow into the Arabian Sea. “This is Lord Parashuram's land,” he remarked, further underscoring the cultural and spiritual significance that Goa seeks to foreground in its evolving identity.

The comments come as Goa Tourism reported a 10.5% year-on-year rise in tourist arrivals in Q1 2025, with over 28.5 lakh visitors compared to 25.8 lakh in the same period last year. The surge follows months of concern over foreign tourist decline due to cost and value-related concerns.

Tourism officials credit the resurgence to a multi-pronged approach — enhanced air connectivity, targeted global outreach, and a strategic pivot toward year-round, culture-rich offerings. New direct flights to Gulf countries, participation in global travel shows, and initiatives like the Ekadasha Teertha spiritual circuit and hinterland trails are part of this broader push to position Goa as a “future-ready destination.”



