Goa nightclub fire case: Luthra brothers’ passports revoked as police move to secure deportation

In a major development in the ongoing Goa nightclub fire case, the passports of Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, the owners of the nightclub, have been revoked, according to the Goa Police. The revocation now restricts the cross-border travel of the brother, who fled to Thailand, after a deadly fire at their popular nightclub claimed 25 lives.

Now, the police say, the chances of them being deported are higher since it will be difficult for them to travel any further from Phuket. The police will be able to arrest them through diplomatic channels with Interpol's help.

The move follows a formal request from the Goa government to the Ministry of External Affairs to revoke the passports of the Luthra brothers, according to sources familiar with the matter. Interpol then issued a Blue Corner Notice against the siblings on Tuesday, and authorities believe they are currently hiding in Phuket.

According to the investigators, the brothers had bought tickets to Thailand at 1:17 a.m. on December 7, just about an hour after news of the nightclub fire at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora began spreading. At that moment, police and emergency crews were still operating at the scene.

In court, the Luthras’ lawyers argued the trip had been planned well in advance. Their advocate told Rohini district court in Delhi that Saurabh Luthra departed for Thailand on December 6 “for professional engagements and possible restaurant sites,” and he requested protection to return to India without facing immediate arrest.

The court did not grant interim relief on Wednesday and adjourned the anticipatory bail hearing to Thursday. Goa Police opposed the request, contending that the brothers fled soon after the incident and should not be entitled to seek protection while they're in Thailand.

The brothers, who are represented by senior advocates Sidharth Luthra and Tanvir Ahmed Mir, asserted they feared arrest upon returning to India. “I want to come back to India; they want to arrest me,” their counsel told the court. “Witch-hunting is what I am concerned about.”

As proof of "vindictive" conduct against them, the Luthras also pointed to the destruction of a second Goa property, a beach shack that was demolished earlier this week. Officials claim that the shack posed a risk similar to that of the nightclub and that it was unlawful, lacking the necessary fire safety clearances.

Ajay Gupta, the third accused, was produced before a Delhi magistrate by the Goa Police on Wednesday. Gupta will be taken to Goa for additional interrogation following a medical test. The Rohini court is expected to continue the Luthra brothers’ plea on Thursday, with the Goa government awaiting its formal reply.