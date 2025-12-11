Hindustan Zinc, Vodafone Idea, Dixon Technologies: How to trade these buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled lower for another session on Wednesday, ahead of US Fed's monetary policy outcome and delayed India-US trade deal. Traders remained cautious amid mixed global cues. BSE Sensex retreated 290.48 points, or 0.34 per cent, to settle at 84,375.80, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 81.65 points, or 0.32 per cent, to close at 25,758 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Hindustan Zinc, Dixon Technologies and Vodafone Idea are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Senior Technical Analyst at YES Securities has to say on these stocks for Thursday's trading session:



Dixon Technologies | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 13,800 | Support: Rs 12,200

Dixon Tech has undergone a sharp 30 per cent correction and exhibits significant technical weakness. The stock's failure at the Rs 13,800–14,200 resistance zone and subsequent breach of all major short- to medium-term moving averages confirm a near-term bearish trend. Momentum indicators like the Weekly RSI (at 35) and MACD (below the signal and zero lines) are strongly negative, reinforced by the ADX's DI- trending higher (strengthening downside). Hence, we recommend avoiding 'bottom-fishing' and maintain a neutral or avoid stance until the stock demonstrates a definitive, clear base formation.



Vodafone Idea | Caution | Resistance: Rs 11.10 | Support: Rs 9

Vodafone Idea continues to consolidate within the Rs 11-9 range for the last four weeks. This range-bound action is expected to persist until a decisive close occurs outside this band. The indicators reflect a lack of directional momentum with the daily stochastic showing a bearish crossover while the daily MACD remains in positive territory. A decisive break above Rs 11.10 is needed to spark fresh upward momentum. Conversely, a break below the key support at Rs 9 could initiate a new downtrend.



Hindustan Zinc | Buy | Target Price: Rs 560 | Stop Loss: Rs 480

Hindustan Zinc has given a falling trendline breakout after a few days of retracement with recent price action showing renewed upward momentum. The stock is trading comfortably above all key moving averages while the daily RSI has given positive crossover signals strengthening bullish momentum. This technical setup suggests a potential upside towards Rs 560, making current levels attractive for fresh long positions. We recommend buying Hindustan Zinc around Rs 505-510 zone with a stop loss at Rs 480, offering investors a favorable risk-reward proposition as the stock looks set to resume its upward trajectory.