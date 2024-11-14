'Goa Tourism Welcomes...': Minister Rohan Khaunte's big announcement amid ongoing 'decline in tourism' row

As the new tourist season approaches, Goa's Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte is making a concerted effort to assure visitors and locals alike of a revitalized tourism strategy that focuses on sustainability and diversified experiences beyond the state’s famous beaches.

This shift comes amid ongoing concerns regarding a significant drop in foreign tourist arrivals, a topic that has stirred public debate following the sharing of controversial statistics.

In a recent tweet, Khaunte stated, "Goa Tourism Welcomes the New Tourist Season with a Commitment to Give a Better Experience to Our Guests while continuing Our Journey of Sustainability and Opening New Vistas Beyond the Beaches showcasing Rustic Natural Beauty, Traditions, Handicrafts, Authentic Village Cuisine, and the Warmth of Traditional Goan Hospitality."

GoaTourism Welcomes the New Tourist Season with a Commitment to Give a Better Experience to Our Guests while continuing Our Journey of Sustainability and Opening New Vista’s Beyond the Beaches showcasing Rustic Natural Beauty, Traditions, Handicrafts, Authentic Village Cuisine’s… pic.twitter.com/U8ApL2X9A4 — Rohan Khaunte (@RohanKhaunte) November 14, 2024

His remarks emphasise a broader vision for tourism in Goa, one that showcases its cultural heritage and natural beauty.

The backdrop to Khaunte’s optimistic outlook is a recent declaration by an entrepreneur Ramanuj Mukherjee, who claimed that Goa has witnessed a drastic decline in foreign tourists. Mukherjee's statistics highlighted a fall from 8.5 million foreign arrivals in 2019 to just 1.5 million in 2023, leading him to suggest that tourists are choosing other destinations, such as Sri Lanka, over Goa. His tweet gained traction, exacerbating concerns about the state's tourism economy.

Khaunte responded to these claims during an interview with local media outlet Prudent, labelling Mukherjee’s figures as "misleading" and suggesting they were disseminated with a "hidden agenda."

He noted that comparing Goa to popular tourist destinations like Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Thailand is not only unjustified but also detrimental to Goa’s image. “Post-pandemic, the traveller experience has changed. People seek diverse experiences rather than just popular hotspots,” Khaunte explained, reinforcing the state’s commitment to promoting wellness, adventure, and exploration of Goa’s hinterlands.

In defence of the state's tourism policies, Khaunte also revealed that the Goa Tourism Department filed a complaint against Mukherjee for spreading unverified information, which he argued has created unnecessary anxiety among local communities. "We welcome constructive criticism and are ready to listen to suggestions," he asserted. "However, misleading data that affects the perception of Goa will not be taken lightly."

Despite the controversies, the Goa Tourism Department remains optimistic. In an official statement released on November 7, it reported that domestic tourism has not only recovered but surpassed pre-pandemic levels, with more than 8 million visitors recorded in 2023.