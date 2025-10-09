'Good progress achieved in trade negotiations': PM Modi speaks to Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that he spoke to US President Donald Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. He also said that good progress was achieved in trade negotiations between New Delhi and Washington. "Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks. @POTUS @realDonaldTrump — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025



On Tuesday, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal indicated that New Delhi was maintaining contact with Washington at various levels for the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

"Our talks with the United States are ongoing continuously. Contacts are maintained at different levels. We never negotiate based on deadlines. The possibilities are full. Every possibility exists. Currently, the US government is in shutdown mode. In light of that, we'll have to see how, where, and when the talks can take place," the minister stated during his Qatar visit.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington have strained after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

On Wednesday, a group of 19 Members of the US Congress, led by Congresswoman Deborah Ross and Congressman Ro Khanna, called on Trump to take immediate action to repair the strained relationship between the US and India. They also urged him to reverse the administration's tariff policies.

"Recent actions by your administration have strained relations with the world's largest democracy, creating negative consequences for both countries. We urge you to take immediate steps to reset and repair this critical partnership," the lawmakers wrote in the letter to Trump.

The Congressmembers also pointed out that these punitive measures have hurt Indian manufacturers "while simultaneously raising prices for American consumers and damaging the intricate supply chains that American companies depend on to bring products to market."