'Got a call from...': Swati Maliwal claims AAP pressuring leaders to leak personal photos, do fake sting ops

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who was allegedly assaulted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, claimed on Wednesday that the party was putting pressure on everyone to leak her personal photos and do "fake sting operations". She said that she got a call from a senior leader of the party on Tuesday. "He told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone, they have to speak dirty things against Swati, they have to break her by leaking her personal photos," she said.

कल पार्टी के एक बड़े नेता का फोन आया। उसने बताया कैसे सब पर बहुत ज़्यादा दबाव है, स्वाति के ख़िलाफ़ गंदी बातें बोलनी हैं, उसकी पर्सनल फ़ोटोज़ लीक करके उसे तोड़ना है। ये बोला जा रहा है कि जो उसको सपोर्ट करेगा उसको पार्टी से निकाल देंगे। किसी को PC करने की और किसी को ट्वीट्स करने… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 22, 2024

"It is being said that whoever supports her will be expelled from the party. Someone has been given the duty of doing PC and someone else has been given the duty of tweeting. Someone's duty is to call volunteers sitting in America and get something out against me. Some beat reporters close to the accused (Bibhav Kumar) have the duty of preparing some fake sting operations," she claimed in a tweet.

The AAP MP said that the party may raise an army of thousands, "I will face it alone because the truth is with me." "I am not angry with them, the accused is a very powerful man. Even the biggest leaders are afraid of him. No one has the courage to take a stand against him. I don't even expect anything from anyone. I feel sad that the woman minister of Delhi is smilingly maligning the character of an old female colleague of the party," she said, adding that she was completely alone in this fight but she "will not give up!"

On Tuesday, Bibhav Kumar was taken to Mumbai to retreive data from his allegedly formatted phone. Kumar is in a five-day police custody in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal at the Delhi CM's residence. The Delhi Police said Kumar had formatted his phone after transferring its data to some person or device in Mumbai. His mobile phone was seized following his arrest but it was found to have been formatted, they said.

A five-member police team landed at the Mumbai airport around 4.30 pm with Kumar. They took him to many locations, including the place where he stayed before coming to Delhi on May 18. Kumar's phones, laptop, and CCTV recordings have been sent for forensic examination, an officer said.

Maliwal has alleged that she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar when she had gone to meet the chief ministr at his residence on May 13.

(With inputs from PTI)