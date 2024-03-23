scorecardresearch
Govt extends ban on onion exports till further orders

Govt extends ban on onion exports till further orders

India's government extends export ban on onions past its original March 31, 2024 deadline, according to a notification from the commerce ministry. The directive is issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the ministry responsible for handling export and import affairs.

Government Extends Onion Export Ban Indefinitely: Commerce Ministry Notification Reveals

The government has extended the export ban on onion till further orders, according to a notification of the commerce ministry. Earlier, it was prohibited till March 31 this year.

"Export prohibition on export of onions valid till 31st March 2024, is extended until further orders," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification dated March 22. DGFT is an arm of the ministry which deals with exports and imports-related issues.

Published on: Mar 23, 2024, 5:06 PM IST
