Govt hikes vehicle fitness test fee by up to 10 times; check new rates

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has announced a revision of vehicle fitness test fees nationwide, introducing higher charges for vehicles from the age of 10 years, compared to the earlier threshold of 15 years. The new structure, effective immediately under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (Fifth Amendment), creates three distinct age categories – 10-15 years, 15-20 years, and over 20 years.

Fees now increase progressively with the vehicle's age, affecting all types of vehicles including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, quadricycles, light motor vehicles, and both medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

Under the updated Rule 81, even vehicles less than 15 years old will see increased charges for fitness certification. The revised fees are set at Rs 400 for motorcycles, Rs 600 for light motor vehicles, and Rs 1,000 for medium and heavy commercial vehicles. These changes apply from the time a vehicle turns 10.

For vehicles over 20 years old, the increases are particularly significant. Heavy commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses now face a fee of Rs 25,000 for fitness testing, a marked rise from the previous Rs 2,500. Medium commercial vehicles in the same age bracket will pay Rs 20,000, up from Rs 1,800, while light motor vehicles more than 20 years old must now pay Rs 15,000 for certification.

Three-wheelers older than 20 years are now subject to a Rs 7,000 fee for fitness tests, and the charge for two-wheelers in this category has increased from Rs 600 to Rs 2,000. The progressive fee structure stands in contrast to the prior system, which imposed a flat rate on vehicles exceeding 15 years of age.

The amendment introduces age-based slabs for all categories, meaning vehicles are assessed according to their age group and type. This marks a shift from the earlier uniform structure, aiming to align fees more closely with vehicle longevity.

The updated fees are expected to have the greatest financial impact on owners of older commercial vehicles, many of which will now face a tenfold increase in certification costs. The government states these changes are part of broader efforts to address safety, environmental, and operational standards for vehicles operating past their original design lifespans.