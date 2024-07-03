‘Govt will not spare those who cheat, scam you’: PM Modi assures of strict action in NEET-UG row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday assured of strict action against those involved in the NEET paper leak saga. He said that the ones responsible for the scam will not be spared by the government. PM Modi had expressed similar sentiments in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

PM Modi also accused the opposition parties of playing politics with the future of the country’s youth.

"The President mentioned the paper leak in her speech. I expect the entire house to rise above politics and discuss the issue. Unfortunately, it's being politicised, which is concerning for the country's future," said PM Modi during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in Rajya Sabha.

Adding that action is being taken to hold accountable those who jeopardise the future of the youth, PM Modi said, "I assure the youth of our country, this government will not spare those who cheat and scam you."

PM Modi said that the government is committed to creating an environment where students can focus on their studies without worrying about examinations. On Monday, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, had written to PM Modi asking for a debate on NEET on Wednesday.

“Dear Prime Minister, I am writing to request for a debate in Parliament on NEET tomorrow. Our aim is to engage constructively in the interest of 24 lakh NEET aspirants who deserve answers. I believe that it would be fitting if you were to lead this debate,” said Gandhi, along with the letter to the PM.

In the letter he said that the students who suffered due to the NEET row, as well as their families, are looking up to their public representatives to take bold and decisive steps to resolve the issue. “Our students deserve answers. A parliamentary debate is the first step towards rebuilding and restoring their faith,” said Gandhi in the letter.

The NEET-UG examination has been embroiled in controversies amid allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks, which have prompted protests and CBI investigation. The head of the National Testing Agency, responsible for the test, has also been removed.

PM Modi in the Lok Sabha assured students and youngsters that the government is serious about controlling such incidents and is taking steps on a war footing to fulfil its responsibilities. He said that those playing with the future of youngsters will not be spared, and arrests are being made nationwide concerning the NEET issue. The Centre has already framed strict laws and is taking important steps to strengthen the entire system of conducting examinations, he said.